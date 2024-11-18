Jamaica coach McClaren confirms Antonio and Dixon will miss USA clash after losing their passports

Jamaica boss Steve McClaren has revealed that West Ham United striker Michail Antonio and Charlton Athletic's Kaheim Dixon will miss the game against the USA after losing their passports.

Antonio was forced to sit out the 1-0 defeat to USA in the first leg due to suspension but will now miss the second leg after losing his passport.

McClaren confirmed that the pair will be unable to travel even after the Jamaican Federation reportedly scrambled to get visas for the two players but were told it was too late to apply.

“Antonio and Dixon lost passports, it was too late to get new ones and to get visas to come over here, so they are missing.”

Jamaica lost 1-0 in the first leg and McClaren opened up on he thinks his side are ready to fight until the end even if they are away from home in front of an intense USA crowd.

“I think we were unfortunate to come away with a defeat, albeit by just one goal,' he said. 'We felt we did enough to draw the game. We didn’t in the end, but we are still in the tie.

“Away from home, we’ve been in good form recently. This will be a completely different game altogether. We know that USA on home soil is a totally different team, so we expect another very difficult game but come here with optimism and belief.”

