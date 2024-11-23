Neto delighted with personal Chelsea start; admits Hazard admiration

Pedro Neto is delighted with the way he's settled at Chelsea.

The summer arrival from Wolves is pleased with the way he has adjusted to the demands at the Blues.

"At the beginning I was with the mentality I had to improve my physicality," he told the Chelsea website.

"When I arrived I hadn’t had a really good pre-season. I almost didn’t have one. I came from the European Championships with an injury, so when I arrived I had to be patient, and I had to work on myself.

"I got to a good shape and I hope to continue to improve. I hope to arrive in my best shape that is yet to come, so that is my main goal at the moment."

Neto was also asked about any role-models connected to Chelsea he had as a young player.

"Eden Hazard, because of his relevance on the pitch, his way of playing, one against one, his natural positions on the pitch, and the way he dribbles.

"He was the one I looked up when I watched Chelsea."