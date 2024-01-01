West Ham try again for Nice defender Todibo

West Ham still hold out hope of landing Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo this summer.

The Hammers are very much in the running to secure the French centre half.

However, Gazzetta dello Sport claims there will be serious competition in the form of Juventus.

The Italian giants are in the process of a squad clearout, which should give them the funds to secure Todibo.

The Nice defender was linked to Manchester United earlier in this summer window.

However, United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitted they would not be allowed to sign Todibo from Nice, where Ratcliffe also invests.