West Ham reach terms with Nice for Todibo

West Ham have reached terms with Nice for Jean-Clair Todibo.

BBC Sport says the Hammers have agreed to take the France defender on-loan for the new season.

The deal includes an option to buy worth €35m.

Todibo was a confirmed target for Manchester United, but director Sir Jim Ratcliffe admitted a deal was blocked by UEFA due to his ownership of Nice.

The Hammers are set to announce the agreement for Todibo before the end of the week.