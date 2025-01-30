Tribal Football
Most Read
Real Betis coach Pellegrini lays out hopes for Antony
Man Utd agree fee with Sporting CP for Quenda
Al-Ettifaq quickly name Gerrard replacement
Man Utd in talks with Stuttgart for complicated Toure deal

West Ham to try again after offer for Pepi rejected by PSV

Paul Vegas
West Ham to try again after offer for Pepi rejected by PSV
West Ham to try again after offer for Pepi rejected by PSVAction Plus
West Ham United are expected to try again for PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi.

The USA international has been the subject of an offer from West Ham this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Hammers have made a bid to take Pepi on-loan with an option to buy for €25m. But PSV have rejected the proposal.

However, the Irons are ready to try again for Pepi before next week's transfer deadline.

Pepi has scored 18 goals in 29 matches this season.

Mentions
Premier LeaguePepi RicardoManchester UnitedPSVEredivisieFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ajax defender Hato explains Liverpool visit
Van Persie Jr pens first pro Feyenoord contract
Newcastle to bid £25M for talented PSV forward this January