West Ham to try again after offer for Pepi rejected by PSV

West Ham United are expected to try again for PSV Eindhoven forward Ricardo Pepi.

The USA international has been the subject of an offer from West Ham this week.

The Hammers have made a bid to take Pepi on-loan with an option to buy for €25m. But PSV have rejected the proposal.

However, the Irons are ready to try again for Pepi before next week's transfer deadline.

Pepi has scored 18 goals in 29 matches this season.