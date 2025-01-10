Tribal Football
Van Persie Jr pens first pro Feyenoord contract

Paul Vegas
The son of Robin van Persie has signed a first pro contract with Feyenoord.

Shaqueel van Persie, who is a former Manchester United junior, has signed a deal to 2028.

The 18 year-old striker said upon penning the agreement:  "It gives me a feeling of pride to be able to wear the Feyenoord shirt also in the coming seasons.

"I have a lot of trust from the club and I work hard every day at Varkenoord to achieve my goals."

Heerenveen coach Van Persie is a former Feyenoord, Arsenal and Manchester United striker.

 

