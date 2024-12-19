Newcastle to bid £25M for talented PSV forward this January

Tribal Football
Newcastle United are pushing ahead with a move for PSV star Johan Bakayoko.

The claim is being made by Voetbal Krant, who state that the English club are holding positive talks with their Dutch counterparts.

PSV are willing to sell Bakayoko, but only on their terms and for a sizable fee.

Given Newcastle have PSR considerations, how much they can spend is not yet clear.

Newcastle are said to be hopeful of getting a deal done for closer to £25M.

In contrast, PSV are seeking a fee that is close to double that sum, given Bakayoko’s talent.

The forward is under contract until 2026, leaving the power in the hands of his club.

