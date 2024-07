West Ham table offer for Chelsea striker Fofana

West Ham United are said to have put in a bid £13million for David Datro Fofana.

The Chelsea forward is one of the players the club is eager to sell to bring in new faces.

Per Africafoot, Everton and West Ham are among the teams with the most serious interest in Fofana.

However, Chelsea are taking their time when it comes to selling the striker, as they want a good fee.

Fofana was on loan at Union Berlin and Burnley during the first and second halves of last season.