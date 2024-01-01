Everton target Chelsea striker Fofana

Tribal Football
Everton target Chelsea striker FofanaAction Plus
Premier League side Everton are keen on signing David Datro Fofana in the off-season.

The Toffees are aware that Fofana is available either on loan or on a permanent transfer.

Per The Mirror, there is a race that involves several teams, including the Toffees and West Ham United.

Fofana is a Chelsea player, but is one who the club would much prefer to sell this summer.

Fofana, who is only 21, spent last season at Union Berlin and then at Burnley on loan.

The Ivory Coast international has only played three times for Chelsea at senior level.

