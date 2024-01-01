Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus Vinnicius

Tottenham are among the teams assessing the latest Brazilian sensation to come out of Palmeiras.

There have been many huge talents emerging in the Palmeiras academy over the past few years.

Having sold Endrick to Real Madrid, Luis Guilherme to West Ham, and Estevao Willian to Chelsea, they are seen as a top producer of young talent.

Now Spurs, per The Sun, are said to be eyeing 17-year-old left-back Marcus Vinnicius.

There are other teams showing an interest in the defender, including Wolves, Newcastle United, and Benfica.

Vinnicius, who can also play as a winger, has not put pen to paper on a pro deal yet.