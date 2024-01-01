Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus Vinnicius

Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus Vinnicius
Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus Vinnicius
Tottenham lead Prem race for Palmeiras wing-back Marcus VinniciusProfimedia
Tottenham are among the teams assessing the latest Brazilian sensation to come out of Palmeiras.

There have been many huge talents emerging in the Palmeiras academy over the past few years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Having sold  Endrick to Real Madrid, Luis Guilherme to West Ham, and Estevao Willian to Chelsea, they are seen as a top producer of young talent.

Now Spurs, per The Sun, are said to be eyeing 17-year-old left-back Marcus Vinnicius.

There are other teams showing an interest in the defender, including Wolves, Newcastle United, and Benfica.

Vinnicius, who can also play as a winger, has not put pen to paper on a pro deal yet.

Mentions
PalmeirasTottenhamWest HamChelseaWolvesNewcastle UtdBenficaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Premier League '24/25 opening round: Man City go to Chelsea; Ipswich host Liverpool
Palmeiras boss Ferreira floored as Endrick, Estevao and Guilherme all sold
Wolves reviving plans for Gladbach defender Elvedi