Aston Villa striker Duran approves West Ham move

Aston Villa striker Jhon Duran is ready to move to West Ham.

After seeing a move to Chelsea stall, the Colombia international is now in talks with the Hammers.

And transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has declared Duran has given his approval to the transfer.

West Ham must now find terms with Villa over a fee for the young forward.

The Villans were demanding £40m from Chelsea to sell Duran last month.