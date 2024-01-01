Agents offer Hermoso to Aston Villa, West Ham

Agents for Mario Hermoso are attempting to place the defender in England.

Off contract from Atletico Madrid, the 29 year-old has been offered to Manchester United this week.

And AreaNapoli says two more Premier League clubs have now been contacted.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are also being offered free agent Hermoso.

Both clubs will be seeking a new centre-half signing in the coming weeks, with West Ham to sell Kurt Zouma to Shabab Al Ahli, while Villa are in talks to sell Diego Carlos to Fulham.