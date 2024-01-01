Tribal Football
Most Read
IT'S DONE? Marseille offer ACCEPTED by Arsenal for Nketiah
Man Utd holding talks with Burnley star
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Barcelona veteran Gundogan jets to Turkey; but Fenerbahce talks...?

Agents offer Hermoso to Aston Villa, West Ham

Agents offer Hermoso to Aston Villa, West Ham
Agents offer Hermoso to Aston Villa, West Ham
Agents offer Hermoso to Aston Villa, West HamLaLiga
Agents for Mario Hermoso are attempting to place the defender in England.

Off contract from Atletico Madrid, the 29 year-old has been offered to Manchester United this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

And AreaNapoli says two more Premier League clubs have now been contacted.

Aston Villa and West Ham United are also being offered free agent Hermoso.

Both clubs will be seeking a new centre-half signing in the coming weeks, with West Ham to sell Kurt Zouma to Shabab Al Ahli, while Villa are in talks to sell Diego Carlos to Fulham.

Mentions
Premier LeagueHermoso MarioWest HamAston VillaManchester UnitedAtl. MadridShabab Al-Ahli DubaiFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
Man Utd circling former Atletico Madrid defender this summer
Rudy Galetti - The Insider: Rabiot favours Prem; Slot & Liverpool plan light touch; Fresh youth plans for Saudi Pro League
Chelsea, Spurs move for free agent Hermoso