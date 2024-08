Al Ahli in West Ham talks for Zouma

West Ham United are in talks with UAE Pro League side Shabab Al Ahli Club this summer.

The two parties are discussing a deal for France centre half Kurt Zouma, who could be on the chopping block.

Zouma was captain for West Ham last term, but may not be in favor with new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Per The Mirror, he is a high earner who the club would not mind selling to raise funds.

The Frenchman would get a bumper pay rise if he does take the move to the Middle East.