West Ham striker Fullkrug: We deserved more from Man City defeat

West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug felt their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City flattered the Sky Blues.

Fullkrug struck West Ham's goal on the day.

“I think today we deserved a better result than it was at the end,” said Füllkrug. “Last week it was a little bit different because the second half was not that good, but this week we tried to show character on the pitch and tried to do something for the result.

“In the end, they (Manchester City) have so many qualities and if you don't defend one situation as a team, it's very difficult. I think we showed some good stuff, some positive stuff and we have to go on with that. We have to try and get our confidence back, because two defeats like that hurt a lot. I am disappointed about the result, but a little bit happy about the character we tried to show.

“We showed some good stuff in the first half and I think we had a good start to the game and had some good one-on-one situations. We had our quality players always on the ball and tried to bring them in good situations, but at the end we were not clever enough to find a shot on the target or a good cross or something. We had a lot of chances (in the second-half) but it was already 4-0, and it’s very difficult then to swap the result.

“The opponents every weekend are very tough. We had Liverpool and Manchester City in the space of one week, two of the best teams in the league. Let's see how it will go next week. We will try to train, try to get better and everyone has to know what to do, and has to be 100 per cent focused on the situations.”