Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
3 talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

West Ham striker Fullkrug: We deserved more from Man City defeat

Paul Vegas
West Ham striker Fullkrug: We deserved more from Man City defeat
West Ham striker Fullkrug: We deserved more from Man City defeatAction Plus
West Ham striker Niclas Fullkrug felt their 4-1 defeat to Manchester City flattered the Sky Blues.

Fullkrug struck West Ham's goal on the day.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“I think today we deserved a better result than it was at the end,” said Füllkrug. “Last week it was a little bit different because the second half was not that good, but this week we tried to show character on the pitch and tried to do something for the result. 

“In the end, they (Manchester City) have so many qualities and if you don't defend one situation as a team, it's very difficult. I think we showed some good stuff, some positive stuff and we have to go on with that. We have to try and get our confidence back, because two defeats like that hurt a lot. I am disappointed about the result, but a little bit happy about the character we tried to show. 

“We showed some good stuff in the first half and I think we had a good start to the game and had some good one-on-one situations. We had our quality players always on the ball and tried to bring them in good situations, but at the end we were not clever enough to find a shot on the target or a good cross or something. We had a lot of chances (in the second-half) but it was already 4-0, and it’s very difficult then to swap the result. 

“The opponents every weekend are very tough. We had Liverpool and Manchester City in the space of one week, two of the best teams in the league. Let's see how it will go next week. We will try to train, try to get better and everyone has to know what to do, and has to be 100 per cent focused on the situations.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueFullkrug NiclasManchester CityWest Ham
Related Articles
Man City boss Guardiola not getting carried away after defeating West Ham
Man City ace De Bruyne praises Savinho after victory over West Ham
Savinho superb as Man City thrash West Ham for back-to-back wins