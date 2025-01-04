Savinho superb as Man City thrash West Ham for back-to-back wins

Manchester City clinched back-to-back Premier League (PL) victories for the first time since October with a Savinho-inspired 4-1 home win over West Ham United, who have now conceded nine goals in their last two matches.

West Ham would have entered 2025 with hopes of stronger defensive displays after shipping 79 PL goals in 2024 – more than any other side in the calendar year.

Unfortunately for the Hammers, that New Year’s resolution was put under scrutiny when City broke the deadlock in the 10th minute at the Etihad Stadium.

Savinho saw his attempted effort take a wicked deflection off Vladimír Coufal, leaving Alphonse Areola wrong-footed as the ball nestled in the net to put the hosts in the driving seat.

Despite scoring the early opener, City were forced to work hard to protect their lead in the first half, as the Hammers threatened with several promising counter-attacks, only to let themselves down at pivotal moments.

In contrast to the visitors, Erling Haaland rarely struggles with a lack of cutting-edge, demonstrated by his header in the 42nd minute, rising high at the far post to head home from Savinho’s inch-perfect cross.

The same pair combined to devastating effect in the opening stages of the second period, with Haaland latching onto Savinho’s neat through ball, before calmly lifting a left-foot shot over Areola to net his ninth goal in six PL games against West Ham.

Matters got desperately worse for Julen Lopetegui when Phil Foden quickly added a fourth after his side carelessly gave away possession in their own half.

The England international kept his cool to tuck the ball through Areola’s legs and register his first PL goal at the Etihad netting a brace in the previous home H2H at the end of last season.

Niclas Füllkrug gave the travelling support a goal to celebrate in the 71st minute, but that late consolation will do little to ease the pressure mounting on Lopetegui’s shoulders.

The defeat leaves the Hammers in 13th spot, while Pep Guardiola’s charges remain in sixth place despite claiming a ninth consecutive H2H home win in the PL.