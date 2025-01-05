Man City boss Guardiola not getting carried away after defeating West Ham

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola felt they could've played better after their 4-1 win against West Ham.

Erling Haaland struck twice, with Phil Foden also on the scoresheet for the hosts.

“I am very happy with the result but the best way to improve is to face reality,” said Guardiola.

“In moments we play good but we are not in the right tempo to control certain moments.

“We must not lose our basis. We did what we did for best part of a decade because of the way we pass the ball.

“You have to stay calm. If you are anxious, you don’t take good decisions. The good defenders are the ones that are not anxious. The good attackers are the ones that are not anxious.

“The result will help us. We are not at our best, but we will improve for sure.”