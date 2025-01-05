Man City ace De Bruyne praises Savinho after victory over West Ham

Manchester City veteran Kevin de Bruyne was full of praise for Savinho after victory over West Ham.

The winger was named man-of-the-match after the 4-1 win.

De Bruyne said of his teammate: “He had a lot of moments where he did really well.

“I think he started the season really well, then obviously with us doing a little bit less it was hard on him, for a young player.

“Lately it seems like he’s found confidence again. Scoring last week can help, and today he had a really good performance.

“I’m happy for him.”