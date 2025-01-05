Tribal Football
Most Read
REVEALED: Why Garnacho frozen out at Man Utd
Man Utd offer 3 unwanted players to Mourinho's Fenerbahce side including Antony
3 talking points ahead of Liverpool vs Man Utd
Napoli coach Conte ready for Fiorentina: You want to keep talking about Lukaku?!

Man City ace De Bruyne praises Savinho after victory over West Ham

Paul Vegas
Man City ace De Bruyne praises Savinho after victory over West Ham
Man City ace De Bruyne praises Savinho after victory over West HamAction Plus
Manchester City veteran Kevin de Bruyne was full of praise for Savinho after victory over West Ham.

The winger was named man-of-the-match after the 4-1 win.

Advertisement
Advertisement

De Bruyne said of his teammate: “He had a lot of moments where he did really well.

“I think he started the season really well, then obviously with us doing a little bit less it was hard on him, for a young player. 

“Lately it seems like he’s found confidence again. Scoring last week can help, and today he had a really good performance.

“I’m happy for him.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueDe Bruyne KevinSavinhoManchester CityWest Ham
Related Articles
Savinho superb as Man City thrash West Ham for back-to-back wins
Man City boss Guardiola: Savinho has played well when selected
Albrighton compares Man City winger Savinho to Mahrez after excellent performances