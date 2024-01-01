West Ham striker Bowen ready for England if called upon

West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen says he'll be ready if called upon by England tonight.

England will meet Holland for a place in the Euros final.

Bowen said, “As a group we’re in a really good place, and all really enjoying the moment.

“The games are coming thick and fast, but we’re in a Euros semi-final and we’ve got lots of good confidence and self-belief.

“It’s been a surreal experience for me over here in Germany. Playing in the first two games was incredible, and even though I haven’t been involved on the pitch since then there’s still an important part to play.

“For all of the players who haven’t had as many minutes, the energy we can bring to the other lads goes a really long way. We have to be ready to come on, and we have to be able to lift the team up another ten to 20 per cent so they can keep going and going.

“Switzerland were a really good side in the quarter-finals, and it was amazing to get through a penalty shootout. The celebrations after were great, there is a feel-good factor around the place and hopefully we can keep that going into the next round now.”