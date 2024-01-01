West Ham attacker Bowen: I never saw myself as an England player

West Ham attacker Jarrod Bowen admits he never saw himself as an England player growing up.

Bowen is now part of England's Euros squad in Germany.

“I’ve always watched England at major tournaments,” he told whufc.com. “Those pictures did the rounds on social media when I got called up by England for the first time (in May 2022). That was one of the memories I can remember when I think about supporting England growing up and that picture never gets old!

“I think any call-up is special but to represent your country at a major tournament is one of the pinnacles of a career.

“I wouldn’t say it’s a dream because, as a young kid, you didn’t even think it was possible to play football in the Premier League, let alone represent my country.”

Bowen added: “Playing for your country is probably the pinnacle of anyone's career.

“As soon you have that one cap, you’ve done it!

“Even being around St George’s Park for the first time, wearing the tracksuit and the training kit, was a pinch-me moment, let alone my debut! I don't think I will ever get used to playing for my country. Even the players who have got 50-plus caps will still say that the feeling of putting on the England shirt never changes. It’s a special feeling, always.”