West Ham forward Bowen: England critics very naive

West Ham forward Jarrad Bowen insists England do not need major tactical changes.

England meet Slovenia in their final Euros group game needing a win to be sure of reaching the final 16 of Euros.

“For myself on socials, I only saw when I first got into the squad and there were a lot of eyebrows raised,” Bowen said. “For me that was one thing to go: ‘Right, I’m not going to have a look any more’.

“If you don’t concede the goals - and I’m talking about West Ham and here as well - with our attacking players, you know we can win the game. 

“At West Ham it was always frustrating. Do you want to try to win the game 6-5? It might be good for spectators but for players it’s not as nice. 

“I said it when David Moyes was manager as well - we were so good without the ball, with the goals that we scored and the games we used to win, playing that way - it worked. So for me, yeah, it’s very naive.”

