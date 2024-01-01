Tribal Football
West Ham striker Bowen: Euros chance will boost my belief

West Ham striker Jarrod Bowen feels his game will benefit from being part of England's Euros squad.

Bowen says his belief and confidence is now sky high.

"For me, it’s an honour to play for your country in the first place, but to do it in a major tournament as well is another thing,” he said.

“The two games have been really good tests for me to come in – winning the first game and helping to defend the lead and trying to make an impact.

“I think that’s the main thing you can do when coming off the bench, bringing that energy, and for me it’s been a real confidence booster to be involved in both of the games.  

“One of the main things the experienced lads have spoken about is being ready for the opportunity, because you never know when it’s going to come.”

