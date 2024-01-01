West Ham midfielder Soucek proud being Czech Republic Euros captain

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek is full of pride leading the Czech Republic at the Euros.

Soucek is captaining his country in Germany.

“It’s the second Euros of my career, but to go as captain is a special feeling,” he enthused.

“Captaining my nation is perfect, an honour.

“We want to do well for our country and to show the young people what is possible and what you can achieve.

“Like I saw 20 years ago, I want to show them that it is possible to go from enjoying football to it being your job and to give the young people of Czechia the motivation to be successful for our country.”