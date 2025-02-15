West Ham striker Antonio continues recovery in Dubai

West Ham striker Michail Antonio is continuing his recovery from his leg fracture injuries in Dubai.

Operated on after suffering fractures to his lower limbs in a car accident, the 34-year-old has a clear ambition of returning to the field.

According to the Daily Mail, the Jamaican is preparing his return to competition.

Antonio is recovering in Dubai. A 12-day rehabilitation program has been set up for the centre forward.

It remains to be seen whether West Ham will play him before the end of the season.