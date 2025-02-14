Brentford boss Frank: Mark Flekken is ready and will be in goal, which is good

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on West Ham United.

Frank first provided an update on goalkeeper Mark Flekken and defender Aaron Hickey who are set to return to action this weekend.

“The same players are available from the last game,” Frank began.

“Mark Flekken is ready and will be in goal, which is good.”

On Hickey, Frank added: “He is training with the first team in parts, and is planning to be in full training next week with the team.

“He has been out for 16 months. I will be happy the day he is involved in the squad, more happy when he comes on the pitch, and even more happy when he is starting a game, but when has been out for so long I don’t want to be too excited before he is really ready.

“From next week he needs a pre-season.”

The Bees head coach then gave a number of injury updates, firstly on Rico Henry.

“Just been training on the pitch now, not with the team. Also a little bit further away.”

Next, he spoke on forward Igor Thiago who will not feature this weekend.

“He is planned to start running next week. That means he's a bit away.

“I don’t know (when he’ll be back).”

Frank then moved on to West Ham United boss Graham Potter and how he has already laid out a clear structure at the club.

“I like Graham a lot; he is a great guy and a fantastic coach. He has shown what he is capable of in the past with Östersunds, Swansea and Brighton.

“Of course Chelsea was difficult in many ways, but he has proven more than enough that he is a good coach.

“You can already see that in his West Ham team. His first step was to change the shape; I have a feeling he won’t stick to that shape throughout his spell at West Ham, but there’s some clear structure in what they’re doing now.

“West Ham, in my opinion, offensively and defensively, have clear principles in all phases, they want to control more and more of the ball, and they have some top players: Mohammed Kudus, Lucas Paquetá and Jarrod Bowen are really, really good.”

Finally, he spoke on Hammers captain Jarrod Bowen and how he is the main threat to lockdown this weekend if Brentford want to survive a trip to the London Stadium.

“I remember Bowen from the Championship. He has been their go-to, main threat, more or less from the first season he signed.

“He is the guy that drives the team, he can score all sorts of goals - outside of the box, counterattack, dribbling, finishing, arriving in the box - there’s no doubt that he’s a key player we need to keep quiet.”