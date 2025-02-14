West Ham boss Potter: What I learned from Chelsea axing

West Ham boss Graham Potter has again revisited his sacking at Chelsea.

Potter was axed by Chelsea in April 2023 before returning to football this season with the Irons.

"At the time you can imagine I wasn't in a good place because you are disappointed to lose your job and it hasn't gone very well, or clearly as well as you'd like," Potter told Football Focus.

"It was a tough moment."

On how he looks back at his dismissal, Potter said: "I think it makes you better, it makes you a stronger person, it makes you a better coach.

"The worst that can happen is you can lose your job and you can still be alright, you can still move forward, still have something to offer, still grow as a person.

"That bubble we're in, it can be a little too far down the rabbit hole. Be grateful for the good and the bad, just deal with it."

He also said of his time away from the game, "It was nice to get out of the bubble - 12 years, you can end up lacking a bit of perspective.

"To zoom out and see the world and football for what it is, and hopefully it makes you a better person and better manager."