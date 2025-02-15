West Ham captain Bowen welcomes Ferguson, Ward-Prowse boost

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen says the fans deserve better results this season.

The Hammers host Brentford later on Saturday.

“We've had a bit of time since the Chelsea game, so we've had a good amount of time to work, and to have a couple of days away from the training ground as well and really refresh our minds and come back to work,” Bowen told the club's website. “That's what we've done and we've had a really good week.

“The Head Coach has worked his ways this week in training. The lads have got a really good buzz about them, which is really nice to see, and I think we're all ready for Saturday.

“We need to win the game. It's all well and good being positive about it, but we have to go out there and win the game and that's on us. We've got full confidence in the way that we're approaching it on Saturday, back at home, and we’ll go out to win the game.”

Bowen also welcomed new signing Evan Ferguson, on-loan from Brighton, and James Ward-Prowse, after his loan was cut short at Nottingham Forest.

"We’ve got a few players back, Evan has joined us and Prowsey is back,” said Bowen. “It's always good for a Head Coach to have lots of options, and it ups the intensity in training as everyone knows he can only pick eleven.

“That said, it doesn’t matter when you get the opportunity, whether that’s from the start like Andy Irving did at Chelsea, or late on, like Luis Guilherme and the Academy boys have in recent games, you need to be ready to play your part. That’s the mindset we have to have here. We need everyone to contribute to be a successful team and go right to the top, which is where we want to go.”