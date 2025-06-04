West Ham star Soucek: As captain I want to get my country to the World Cup...

West Ham United midfielder Thomas Soucek has opened up on how he wants to lead the Czech Republic to the World Cup next year.

The towering Czech has been one of West Ham’s most reliable and consistent players in recent years, despite the club’s troubles under various managers who cannot seem to keep the Hammers away from the relegation zone. This, as well as Soucek’s uncertain future at the club, are not on his mind however as Soucek hopes to lead his country to the World Cup ahead of the qualifiers this weekend.

The 30 year old ranks ninth in both caps won and goals scored for Czechia, and he has captained his country 42 times – second only to Tomáš Rosický and has been named Czech Footballer of the Year on four occasions. His side beat Faroe Islands and Gibraltar to go top of Group L but must face Montenegro and Croatia over the next week as he and nation look towards the 2026 World Cup.

Speaking to the club website, Soucek revealed what qualifying would mean to him especially when compared to nations such as England who breeze by the qualification rounds and find themselves in the competition with ease.

“This is our dream because we have two important games this week,” he told whufc.com. “In our group, obviously Croatia is favourite but we believe we can compare to them.

“It’s our massive dream because we weren’t there in the World Cup for 20 years, and I believe we have the ability and especially me and Vlad are a big part of the Czech squad and I believe we will do a great connection during the internationals, as we did together through our West Ham careers.

“It would be a massive thing, especially because we are not England who are going there every four years. We are Czech Republic who wasn’t there for 20 years so, as a captain, this is my priority and my biggest dream that I want to reach.

“Obviously I have so many dreams for next season with the Club, but for internationals I have been to the Euros twice which was nice, but we always go to the Euros, so as captain I want to get my country to the World Cup.”