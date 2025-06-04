Lucas Paquetá's spot-fixing trial ends as West Ham waits for verdict after two years

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paquetá will now finally learn the verdict of the investigation into spot-fixing.

Paquetá’s spot-fixing trial has concluded but the West Ham midfielder has been told he must wait four to eight weeks for a verdict. This is nearly two years after the investigation began, and one that will determine whether he receives a lifetime ban or not. The Brazilian playmaker may have to wait until nearly the start of next season to here the outcome, which would destroy his career in what would be a devastating blow.

The investigation began when information regarding suspicious betting patterns on bookings he had got in four Premier League matches was brought to light. Paqueta, who insists he is innocent is reportedly being investigated as he may have been involved in a conspiracy to collect cautions in four Premier League fixtures in order to influence betting outcomes.

Paquetá spoke on the investigation earlier last year and admitted that he was surprised to hear that authorities would charge him with such an offense.

“I am extremely surprised and upset that the FA has decided to charge me,” he said at the time, his only public comments on the case. “For nine months I have cooperated with every step of their investigation and provided all the information I can. I deny the charges in their entirety and will fight with every breath to clear my name.”

The FA alleges that Paquetá “directly sought to influence … matches by intentionally seeking to receive a card from the referee, for the improper purpose of affecting the betting market in order for one or more persons to profit from betting” and a verdict should be given before the new season begins as West Ham wait to find out his fate.