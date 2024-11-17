Tribal Football
West Ham, Southampton tracking Airdrie's Williams brothers

West Ham, Southampton tracking Airdrie's Williams brothers
Airdrie's twins Cole and Dylan Williams are attracting Premier League interest.

The Sun says West Ham and Southampton are following the youngsters this season.

The midfielders, 16, can leave Airdrie as they're only on short-term contracts.

Celtic are keen, but both West Ham and Saints hope to bring the brothers south. They were both junior players with Celtic.

Cole and Dylan have been unused substitutes for Airdrie three times so far this season. Though they're yet to make their senior debuts.

