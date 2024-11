Bournemouth to lose recruitment chief Stewart to Hibs

Bournemouth's head of recruitment analysis Garvan Stewart is set to leave for partners Hibs.

Hibs are to name Stewart as their new head of recruitment.

Stewart has been with the Cherries since 2012, working his way through the management system.

He was in Scotland last week to see Hibs lose to St Mirren.

Hibs currently sit bottom of the Scottish Premiership table.