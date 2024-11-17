Arteta and Arsenal directors in LA for strategy meetings

Arsenal boss Arteta and directors have spent the week in the USA for strategy meetings with club owner Stan Kroenke.

Sky Sports says Arteta has used the international break to meet with owners Stan and Josh Kroenke, directors Tim Lewis and Richard Garlick, and assistant sporting director Jason Ayto in Los Angeles.

The meeting was mainly about planning for the upcoming summer and January transfer windows. But the resignation of the now ex-sporting director Edu Gaspar, has changed the cards on the table and now the recruitment of his replacement has become the Gunners ' top priority.

However, Arsenal are in no rush to appoint a new sporting director and will take their time to define a future structure for recruitment and player developement, despite widespread rumours that include names such as West Ham's Tim Steidten and Real Sociedad's Roberto Olabe.