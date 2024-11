West Ham United are eyeing Manchester City attacker James McAtee.

The Sun says the Hammers are planning a January move for the youngster.

West Ham believe they can convince City to sell for an offer of £20m.

McAtee has made five first team appearances for City this season.

He could arrive as a replacement of Lucas Paqueta, who is being linked with a return home to Brazil, where Botafogo are keen.