West Ham scouting Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu

Freiburg goalkeeper Noah Atubolu is wanted by West Ham United for a winter move.

The Hammers are eager to bring in a new shot stopper to take over from Lukasz Fabianski.

While he is a loyal servant to the club, Fabianski is now almost 40 and past his peak.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Atubolu is seen as someone who can come into the Premier League and thrive.

He is the right age at 22 and has shown that he can play with the ball at his feet.

West Ham are currently managed by Julen Lopetegui, although his future is in some doubt.

 

