Arsenal prepare Jan bid for West Ham attacker Kudus

West Ham winger Mohammed Kudus could be in line for a move to a top Premier League club.

The forward has impressed in the top flight since joining the Hammers at the start of last season.

Kudus, a former Ajax star, is said to be wanted by title challengers Arsenal.

Manager Mikel Arteta is hoping to add Kudus as firepower to his squad in January.

That is according to talkSPORT, with the outlet stating that it would take a big fee for West Ham to sell.

The Hammers do not want to weaken their squad at a time when they are in the bottom half of the table.

