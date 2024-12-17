Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle tracking Nurnberg attacker Tzimas
Chelsea, Villa and Newcastle tracking Nurnberg attacker TzimasAction Plus
Chelsea are following youngster Stefanos Tzimas at FC Nurnberg.

Tzimas is on-loan at Nurnberg from PAOK and has impressed in Germany.

And Sky Deutschland's Patrick Berger is reporting: "Chelsea FC is interested in PAOK Saloniki‘s top talent Stefanos Tzimas (18). The Premier League club is monitoring the situation of the Greek striker very closely. 

"Tzimas is playing on loan for FC Nürnberg and is one of the most interesting young players in Germany’s 2. Bundesliga (7 goals and 2 assists in 13 app.). Nürnberg want to trigger the €18m buy option. 

"Tzimas is on the shortlist of Aston Villa and Newcastle too."

 

