Bayern Munich great Matthaus: Two from these three wingers will leave

Bayern Munich great Lothar Matthaus expects a change in winger personnel in 2025.

With doubts over the status of Leroy Sane, Kingsley Coman and Serge Gnabry, Matthaus says changes are due.

He told Sky Deutschland, "There will certainly be changes at the winger position. There are three weak candidates: Coman, Gnabry and Sané. All three will not stay at Bayern next year, although I certainly won't name names now."

And he continued: "Certainly not all three will stay, at least one will leave, maybe even two, because new names are also being evaluated for these positions in Munich".

At the moment the number one candidate for a farewell is Sané, for whom Matthaus wanted to defend: "I still see his ability. When he is fit, he will have his rhythm and gain confidence through match training, but he is still a long way from that."

Former Manchester City attacker Sane has been linked with a return to England, where Arsenal and Tottenham are keen.

