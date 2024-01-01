Tribal Football
West Ham schedule medicals for international pair
West Ham United are overseeing two medicals as they target further additions fortheir squad.

The Hammers are not resting on their laurels after hiring new boss Julen Lopetegui.

Per Sky Sports, the likes of Niclas Fullkrug and Guido Rodriguez will complete their transfers in the next few days.

Both are slated for medicals early in the week, before they sign on the dotted line.

Fullkrug is joining for £27.5 million from Borussia Dortmund, while Rodriguez is a free agent who was previously at Real Betis.

The Hammers are also pushing to sign Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Manchester United.

