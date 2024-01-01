West Ham reach 'verbal agreement' with free agent Rodriguez

West Ham United are closing on a deal for Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina midfielder has been a free agent since coming off contract at Real Betis last month.

Advertisement Advertisement

Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky is reporting that there is a verbal agreement between Rodriguez and the Hammers. The contract is expected to be signed before Monday.

Rodríguez has played for Betis since 2020 and has appeared in 139 La Liga matches.

If the deal with West Ham goes through, the 30-time international and 2022 world champion will play for an English club for the first time in his career.