Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd boss Ten Hag says young defender could follow the path of Mainoo
Man Utd medical "booked" for Bayern Munich fullback Mazraoui
Slot admits mixed emotions after Liverpool thump Man Utd in South Carolina
Chelsea agree Lukaku transfer with Premier League rival after Napoli deal falls through

West Ham reach 'verbal agreement' with free agent Rodriguez

West Ham reach 'verbal agreement' with free agent Rodriguez
West Ham reach 'verbal agreement' with free agent Rodriguez
West Ham reach 'verbal agreement' with free agent RodriguezAction Plus
West Ham United are closing on a deal for Guido Rodriguez.

The Argentina midfielder has been a free agent since coming off contract at Real Betis last month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Argentine journalist Juan Pablo Varsky is reporting that there is a verbal agreement between Rodriguez and the Hammers. The contract is expected to be signed before Monday.

Rodríguez has played for Betis since 2020 and has appeared in 139 La Liga matches.

If the deal with West Ham goes through, the 30-time international and 2022 world champion will play for an English club for the first time in his career.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRodriguez GuidoWest HamBetisLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham move for ex-Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez
Real Betis coach Pellegrini leaves door open to Guido return
Al Hilal go for Barcelona outcast Roque - and Villa's Duran