West Ham move for ex-Real Betis midfielder Rodriguez
West Ham United are moving for Argentina midfielder Guido Rodriguez.

Guido is available after coming off contract at Real Betis last month.

The London Evening Standard says the Hammers are working to sign the Argentine ahead of the upcoming season.

The parties have been in long-running negotiations with each other. However, Fenerbahce are also said to be showing interest.

Guido was expected to join Barcelona this summer, but they pulled out of the deal at the end of last season.

LaLigaRodriguez GuidoWest HamBetisFenerbahcePremier LeagueFootball Transfers
