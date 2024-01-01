BVB chief Kehl hints West Ham Fullkrug move close

Borussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl admits the future of Niclas Fullkrug will be decided this weekend.

It's understood BVB have accepted an offer from West Ham for the Germany striker.

Kehl said, "The events of the last few days have been a bit out of control. To be honest, it was not our intention to bring up the Niclas Füllkrug issue again."

"That," explains Kehl, "has developed very quickly in the last two days, also through many discussions that we of course had with the player."

Now we will see "what happens today and tomorrow".