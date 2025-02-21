West Ham's Antonio to return to England after completing rehab in Dubai

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham striker Michail Antonio is set to return to England this weekend after spending two weeks in Dubai for warm-weather fitness training.

The Jamaica international has been focusing on weight training and gym-based rehabilitation following a car accident in December that left him with a broken leg.

Antonio, who was trapped in his vehicle and required assistance to escape, spent 24 days in the hospital before beginning his recovery program.

On February 7th, he traveled to Dubai to continue his rehab, with a focus on regaining strength and mobility.

He is now expected to return to the UK to complete the next phase of his recovery under West Ham’s medical team.

