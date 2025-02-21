Potter confident West Ham will respond to Brentford defeat

Head coach Graham Potter is optimistic that West Ham can respond positively to last weekend’s disappointing defeat to Brentford when they face Arsenal on Saturday.

Kevin Schade’s early goal sealed the loss, but Potter believes the team’s improved second-half display provides a solid foundation to build on.

With Arsenal chasing the title, the challenge is tough, but Potter sees it as the perfect test after a strong week of training.

On the previous game, he stated: “We had to do a few things after the Brentford game. We had to acknowledge and understand that the first half wasn’t how we want to be, and how we want to go forward. Sometimes that can happen in a game, but we have had to work on correcting that, while focusing on some of the positives, as well.

“It’s been a process of both this week, and we’re all excited about the challenge of going to Arsenal on Saturday now, and trying to come back with a positive result.”

On Arsenal, he added: “Arsenal are a top team, but I think it’s a good game for us in terms of responding to the disappointment last week, and we’re looking forward to it.

“I think Mikel’s (Arteta) done a great job in terms of developing the Club, and the team. They’re competing at the top end of all the competitions, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“But, when you’ve done your analysis on a team you have to understand your own strengths and weaknesses and put a plan together that you think gives you a chance to go there, be competitive and get a result. It’s not going to be easy, but that’s what we’re in the Premier League for.

“They’ve got some injuries, but my experience tells me that there’s never a good or bad time to play a team like Arsenal. Whoever plays, they’re going to be extremely competitive, so we know what we’re up against and the challenge is to be ready for that.”