Arsenal boss Arteta speaks on the PSV draw, chasing down Liverpool and White's return

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has opened up in his recent press conference ahead of this weekend's clash with West Ham United.

Title contenders Arsenal will host the Hammers at the Emirates Stadium this weekend as they try to close the gap between league leaders Liverpool. A win here could be crucial especially after the Reds dropped points to Aston Villa on Wednesday night and have to face Manchester City on Sunday afternoon.

Advertisement Advertisement

Arteta first gave his team news and revealed that defender Ben White is ready to face the Hammers if needed.

"He is ready to play. Whether he is ready to start or not we will decide tomorrow.

"The ones that are long-term remain unavailable".

Arteta then spoke on the Champions league draw against PSV Eindhoven which is says will be a really difficult clash for his side who have struggled against the Dutch side before.

"We've played against them, they are a really good team. We have experienced it and it will be really difficult.

"We know what we are facing. When you are at this stage every team is really really good. When the time comes we will be ready for it."

The Gunners have the chance to cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the Premier League to just five points but Arteta admits that there is a long way to go before he can think about the title.

"We have to do our job. It's going to be a tough one tomorrow. If we do that we will be looking at that game on Sunday (between Liverpool and Manchester City).

"There is 13 games to go, there is a lot to play. We need to be there. We are very experienced in the Premier league and know how difficult every opponent is."

Mikel Merino was the difference maker against Leicester City last week as he scored a brace to snatch 3 points away from the Foxes. Arteta was asked if he has told Merino that he will be starting as a striker this weekend.

"No, not to him or to other players. I want the players when they are on that pitch taking the initiative. We trained the last few weeks with different players. He (Merino) has been one of them, with other players as well."

Due to a plethora of injuries, Arteta may hand opportunities to academy stars who could fill in the gaps over the next few months. The Arsenal boss this may certainly be the case, especially with so many young stars in amongst the first-team training sessions.

"We have players training with us now regularly, learning our system and getting very close and obviously we might have to use them. They look ready which is a good thing."

Finally, he was questioned on whether injured wingers Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka could return for the Champions League tie with PSV.

"I don't know, that's a question for the doctor. They are progressing really well. Gabby is a bit ahead of Bukayo but we will have to see how the boys are feeling and what we are prepared to do."