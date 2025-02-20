Liverpool striker Nunez: I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now

Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez has responded to criticism online after his crucial miss against Aston Villa on Wednesday night.

Liverpool missed the chance to go 10 points clear in the Premier League title race when Nunez squandered an open-goal chance from close range which went viral on Wednesday night. This does not help his case at the club where many fans are fed up of his inconsistency and poor finishing which may be lead to his exit in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Nunez took to social media to express his determination to overcome the setback on social media and expressed his desire to never give up.

"I wasn't the best three weeks ago, and I'm not the worst now. If I fall, I get up. You'll never see me give up. I'm going to give it my all until the last day I'm here in Liverpool. Resilience!”

The Uruguay striker's wastefulness in front of goal has been a hot topic since joining the club from Benfica for an initial £64M in 2022 for £64M. Liverpool manager Arne Slot opened up about the miss and how it got into his head for the rest of the game.

"I can accept every miss, especially from a player that scored two very important goals against Brentford," he said on Thursday.

"What was a bit harder for me to accept was his behaviour after that chance. I think it got too much in his head and he wasn't the usual Darwin that works his ass off and helps the team. I think he was too disappointed."

If the Gunners secure a victory over West Ham United on Saturday, the gap between the two title favourites will be reduced to just 5 points. Nunez’s miss may become even more important if that does happen as every point counts in a title race and wasting chances could cost them the title.