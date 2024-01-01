West Ham remain in Man Utd contact for Wan-Bissaka, but...

West Ham United do hold interest in Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

However, the London club are not eager to pay the Red Devils’ current asking price.

Per Sky Sports, United are seeking a fee of £15million-plus for the backup right-back.

However, Wan-Bissaka is out of contract in a year’s time and will not renew at United.

The club have only this summer and the coming winter market to get any fee for the defender.

West Ham will likely get Wan-Bissaka over the line, as Man United need him sold to to make room for Bayern Munich defender Noussair Mazraoui.