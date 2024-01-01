West Ham in talks with Man Utd defender in SHOCK summer move

West Ham United are said to have opened talks to sign Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

The right-back is out of contract in a year, which means now is the time for United to cash in on his signature.

With interest in Wan-Bissaka not thought to be too high, West Ham may be able to secure him for a modest fee.

Per Ben Jacobs, the Red Devils are prepared to sell the Englishman for a fee of around £15 million.

Wan-Bissaka has been linked with an exit from United over the past few years.

However, he has often been a mainstay in defense, playing at right and left-back.