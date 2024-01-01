Tribal Football
West Ham make HUGE £29.6M bid for AS Monaco star
AS Monaco star Youssouf Fofana is the subject of a mega offer from West Ham United.

The Premier League club have been pushing to get several deals done over the past few weeks.

Now it appears they may be in line to secure a top target for clubs such as AC Milan and Manchester United.

Per L’Equipe, a bid of £29.6million has gone in for the central defensive midfielder.

Fofana is said to be open to leaving Monaco, but West Ham is not likely his preferred destination.

With clubs such as Milan and United in the mix, he may prefer to wait for another offer.

