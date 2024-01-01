West Ham move for Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka

Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be heading for another Premier League move.
The right-back is out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag, who prefers Diogo Dalot.
With United trying to buy a new right and left-back this summer, Wan-Bissaka is no longer wanted.
Per The Times, West Ham have come back in for the former Crystal Palace star.
They see him as the ideal backup to first-choice right-back Vladimir Coufal.
However, Wan-Bissaka may prefer to move to a team where he is the undisputed starter.