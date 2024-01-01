Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

West Ham move for Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka

West Ham move for Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka
West Ham move for Man Utd defender Wan-Bissaka
West Ham move for Man Utd defender Wan-BissakaAction Plus
Manchester United defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka could be heading for another Premier League move.

The right-back is out of favor with manager Erik ten Hag, who prefers Diogo Dalot.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With United trying to buy a new right and left-back this summer, Wan-Bissaka is no longer wanted.

Per The Times, West Ham have come back in for the former Crystal Palace star.

They see him as the ideal backup to first-choice right-back Vladimir Coufal.

However, Wan-Bissaka may prefer to move to a team where he is the undisputed starter.

Mentions
Premier LeagueWan-Bissaka AaronManchester UnitedWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham rival Chelsea for Lille striker David
Man Utd prepared to sell four players
Man Utd ponder player exchange in deal for Everton defender Branthwaite