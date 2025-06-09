West Ham release nine players and give update on Michail Antonio's "unique situation"

West Ham United have released their retained list and have given an update on forward Michail Antonio who is still recovering from his car crash.

Antonio has shared footage of himself learning to walk again after a horror crash that occurred back in December. The striker posted a montage clip of his recovery on his Instagram page over the weekend with the caption “Faith will overcome all challenges” as he showed himself slowly making his way back to fitness over the past year.

Now, the Hammers have released their retained list which states that he will be listed as a free transfer, considering his current situation in which he looks like he may return to fitness ahead of the new season.

“Given Michail Antonio’s unique situation, following his serious road traffic accident in December 2024, there will be no formal decision and announcement on his future until such time that it is considered right and appropriate. However, as his current contract is also due to expire on 30 June, for the purposes of the Premier League Retained List procedure at the end of the 2024/25 season, Michail will be listed as a free transfer.

“As a long-serving, highly-respected player, and a much-loved member of the West Ham family, the Club’s absolute priority at this time is to support Michail personally in his journey to resume playing at the highest level.”

The club also revealed that Aaron Cresswell, Lukaz Fabianski, Vladimir Coufal and Danny Ings will all leave the London Stadium this summer, as well as defender Kurt Zouma who has been a long-time servant for the side.

The Hammers added an update on academy stars who will find a new club ahead of the new season: "Development squad players Kamarai Swyer and Brad Dolaghan will also be departing the club this summer.

"Scholars Dondre Abraham and Mehmet Halim will also depart on 30 June, having appeared for the Club at U18 and U21 levels."