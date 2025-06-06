West Ham confirm Todibo will join from Nice as Ferguson and Soler depart this summer

West Ham United confirmed that Jean-Clair Todibo will join OGC Nice whilst Carlos Soler and Evan Ferguson return from loan.

Todibo made 29 appearances in all competitions, starting 12 of the final 13 Premier League matches after returning from injury. He now joins from the Ligue 1 side Nice on a five-year deal for £32.8M after a season-long loan with an obligation to buy.

The club also confirmed that Soler will return to Paris Saint-Germain, whilst Ferguson will go back to Brighton after what has been a poor move which saw him score zero goals and bag no assists in 8 appearances for the Hammers.

“Ferguson, 20, arrived in January from Premier League rivals Brighton & Hove Albion. The Republic of Ireland international striker made one start and seven substitute appearances during his time at the Club.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to thank Carlos and Evan for their contribution and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them every success for the future.”

Following the 3-1 victory over relegation side Ipswich Town, the Frenchman thanked supporters on social media and stated that he cannot wait to fight once more next season.

“Ending the season with a win always feels good,” he tweeted. “It might not be the position I was hoping for in my first year here, but we’ll come back even stronger next season. Huge thanks to everyone for the support.”